What’s the u$e? What you need to know about Cottonwood’s use tax

COTTONWOOD -- Cottonwood City Council approved implementation of a use tax during Tuesday’s work session.

According to Deputy City Manager Rudy Rodriguez, there is still some time before the tax is implemented as staff are currently “restarting the process.”

“There are still some months to go and could be stopped at any time along the way, including at the final vote to approve,” he said. “At this point, we will move forward with a “Notice of Intent” to institute a use tax.”

According to Rodriguez, the use tax would be 3.5 percent, the same as the sales tax if approved.

Sedona and Camp Verde currently levy a use tax, according to staff documents. In Sedona the use tax is 3 percent, in Camp Verde, 3.65 percent. The state also collects a 5.6 percent use tax.

Cottonwood City Council made the final approval for a half-percent sales tax hike in September.

The new tax will take effect on Nov. 1. The sales tax on rent will not be affected by the increase, according to Cottonwood City Manager Doug Bartosh. The local tax on metal mining will also not be affected.

What is a use tax?

So what’s the difference between a use tax and a sales tax?

According to Rodriguez, the use tax does not affect all consumers.

“The main difference is the point of tax collection or in the case of use tax reporting and submission,” he said.

The use tax is not an additional tax on top of the sales tax.

Use tax requires individuals to self-report when they purchase items, according to Rodriguez. Especially big ticket items, according to Rodriguez.

“Our concern is the protection of the local business that sell big ticket items, predominately our dealerships,” he said.



According to Rodriguez, the Arizona Department of Motor Vehicles will collect the use tax when a vehicle or equipment is titled in Cottonwood.

Staff documents state that the use tax is of no additional cost to the city or citizens and helps reduce “tax leakage” to other communities with lower taxes.

“The area accountants, especially those that also do business in our surrounding communities should already be aware of the reporting requirements,” he said. “This is because some of surrounding communities already have a use tax in place.”

Cottonwood City Council holds regular meetings every first and third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at their Chambers Building, located at 826 N. Main St. For agendas and minutes, visit http://cottonwoodaz.gov/129/Agendas-Minutes.

A livestream of the meetings is also available on the Verde Valley TV YouTube channel.

Use tax examples:

Example 1: A vehicle is purchased from an out of state car dealer and no local taxes were paid in that state. The owner lives and registers the vehicle in Cottonwood. The owner is subject to Arizona and Cottonwood use tax.

Example 2: A new chain restaurant opens up in Cottonwood. Fixtures, furniture and equipment (FF&E) are purchased in another state and delivered to Cottonwood. The purchaser did not pay local sales tax in the other state. The new store’s FF&E are subject to Arizona and Cottonwood use tax.

Example 3: If a vehicle is purchased from an Arizona dealership in a jurisdiction with a lower sales tax rate, the owner would be responsible to pay Cottonwood the difference between taxes.

Example 4: If a vehicle is purchased from an Arizona dealership in a jurisdiction with a higher sales tax rate, the owner would not be responsible to pay any Cottonwood use tax.

Example 5: Casual sales between individuals are not subject to the use tax.

Information provided by the City of Cottonwood