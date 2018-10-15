Call to Artists for Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival

Friends of the Verde River invites Arizona artists to submit images of original art for consideration as the 2019 Featured Artist for the Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival.

Every April, the Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival is held at Dead Horse Ranch State Park, bringing over 400 visitors to Cottonwood.

The festival engages birders, photographers, and nature lovers by providing quality guided birding experiences and workshops across Northern Arizona.

The festival is represented with a changing theme and bird for each year. The 2019 theme is “Water, Like Chocolate For Birds” with the Cinnamon Teal to represent this theme.

Arizona artists may submit images of original artwork depicting the 2019 bird, the Cinnamon Teal, for consideration in the selection of the featured artist in the 2019 Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival.

One artist will be selected as the featured artist award and their artwork will be used to represent and promote the festival.

The winning artist will receive a $100 award, promotional products that include their image, and a free 10 x 10 space in the vendor tent at the festival to exhibit and sell their artwork.

The festival dates are April 25-28, 2019.

Up to four additional artists work will be selected for inclusion in the digital bird art section of the website and a greeting card collection.

Each of the additional selected artists will receive $25 and promotional products that include their image.

Apply online at: https://verderiver.org/birding-festival/bird-festival-art-competition/

Deadline to apply: November 14, 2018

Selection notifications: November 19, 2018

About Friends of the Verde River:

Friends of the Verde River, (Friends), is a purpose driven community benefit organization and 501(c)(3) nonprofit.



Friends envisions a healthy, free-flowing Verde River and tributaries that support our unique environment, a vibrant economy, and quality of life for future generations. www.VerdeRiver.org

If You Go ...

• What: Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival Featured Artist Competition

• When: Deadline to apply: November 14, 2018

• How: Artists may apply online at https://verderiver.org/birding-festival/bird-festival-art-competition/

• Cost: The application is free.

• More Info: Presented by Friends of the Verde River, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.