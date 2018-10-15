El Valle Artists Association presents workshop with experimental artist Jo Toye

The El Valle Artists Association is pleased to announce that Jo Toye, will be conducting a two-day workshop called “Exploring the Possibilities” on Oct. 27-28 at the Pine Shadow Club House, 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood.

The workshops will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28. Contact Workshop Chairperson Nadine Cummins at 480-375-0982 or by email at nadinecum@msn.com. Nadine will answer questions and give details for attending the workshop and materials needed.

If you have read Toye’s book or have taken one of her workshops you are familiar with her love of all things possible and experimental. You may also be familiar with her concepts of “working small”, “change one thing” and “work on three paintings at once.” These three concepts are how she developed her evolving body of work throughout the years. Working in this way helps artists set themselves up for success, learn more quickly, and build a body of work that communicates their own artistic vision.

In this workshop you will have the opportunity to experience all of the above. Over the two days Jo will introduce a variety of her experimental techniques and then nudge you towards taking them one step further towards a truer expression of your own style. By creating an array of technique samples your creativity will be stretched, and recorded, for further experimentation and development after the workshop.

Toye is the author of “Abstract Explorations in Acrylic Painting” and “Cat-a-Doodles Adult Coloring Book.”

You can see more of her work at www.inspiredpalettestudio.com.