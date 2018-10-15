Head to Posse Grounds Park for best Octoberfest in town

The Rotary Club of Sedona Red Rocks is hosting the 6th annual Red Rocks Oktoberfest on October 20, 2018 from 4-9 p.m. at Posse Grounds Park.

This traditional German celebration of the harvest season features a handful of local brewers showcasing the best Arizona beers.



Tickets to attend will cost $15 per person ($10 in advance online) and all proceeds will support the club’s mission of supporting local children’s charities. Visit www.Redrocksoktoberfest.com for additional info.





Participating brewers will be brewing their own versions of these traditional beers and a few others and will be traveling from near and far for this charity fundraiser:

• Wanderlust Brewing (Flagstaff)

• Grand Canyon Brewing (Williams)

• THAT Brewery (Cottonwood)

• Oak Creek Brewing (Sedona)

This event would not be possible without the assistance from our local sponsors – their generosity is unmatched and encourages us to help the local community as much as possible. Current event sponsors include the Pioneer Title, City of Sedona, Sedona Chamber of Commerce, Empire West Title, Pepsi, and Red Rock Dental.

Authentic German food and other delicious snacks will be served onsite from a variety of Food Trucks based in the Sedona/Flagstaff area. We’ll be hosting the following :3’s in the Trees, Farm a Go Go, Wil’s Grill, and Momo’s Kitchen.





Oktoberfest entertainment from 4-5:30 will include yodeling and the oopmah sounds of The Polka Katzen– straight from the Black Forest Region (of Flagstaff) and the headline band is Sedona’s own Naughty Bits playing from 6-8 p.m.

Since its inception, Red Rocks Rotary has focused on serving the needs of young people in Sedona and the Verde Valley. Donations allow the group to continue funding countless projects and programs including:

• Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) – This 3 day camp for high school sophomores builds self-esteem, leadership skills and teamwork. More than 50 students from Sedona have participated in this program.

• Sedona Teacher of the Year Program - rewards the Best Teachers in Sedona and encourages them to continue to be great role models for our youth

• Red Rock High School Graduating Senior Scholarships - $2000 given to 2 local teens to further their vocational aspirations.

Oktoberfest Beer History

Oktoberfest celebrations started in the early 1800s before the advent of refrigeration. Traditionally Oktoberfestbiers were brewed in March (Marz) and allowed to ferment and mature during the summer months. These lagers were typically higher in alcohol (5.5-6 percent) to preserve them and were kept cool and stored underground. Oktoberfestbiers are full-bodied, rick, toasty, typically dark copper in color.



The colour of Märzen and Oktoberfestbier has become even lighter since the late 20th century, with all Oktoberfest beers brewed in Munich since 1990 are golden in color.