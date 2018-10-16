5 things you should know about new Cottonwood business: Innovative Stone Center

1.

Innovative Stone Center works in granite, quartz, marble and tile. But granite is Mark Ross’s specialty. Ross, who owns Innovative Stone with his wife Nancy, has been working in the industry since 1987 when he was a freshman in college.

“Worked for Paramount Granite in St. Michael, Minnesota,” he recalls. “Chris and Barb Rogers, I learned a lot from them. Thanks to them, I’m pretty fortunate. I’ve never worked a day in my life. This is my passion. I love creating the stone. And I work with the guys in the shop every day.”

Granite, he says, is 85 percent of Innovative Stone Center’s business.

“It’s what we focus on,” Ross says.

2.

OSHA compliance – and safety – are things that Innovative Stone Center takes seriously.

“If you care about your employees, you’re not going to put them in danger just to make a counter top,” Ross says.

Each Monday, Ross holds production and safety meetings with his staff, and they discuss ways to “avoid mistakes, and keeping everyone thinking about safety.”

“I’ve had really good mentors,” he says. “I’ve worked for people who really took safety seriously. We use a lot of chemicals. There are safety meetings for a reason.”

Ross also says that Innovative Stone Center recycles “100 percent of the water we use.”

3.

Innovative Stone Center is more than countertops. They also do fireplace surrounds, shower surrounds, barbecue surrounds, vanities, tables, kitchens, bathrooms, laundry rooms, wet bars and wine bars.

A diverse list of customer offerings, As Ross went to college with plans to become an engineer.

“After working in granite, I knew this is what I wanted to do,” Ross says. “My education has really set me up well to transition into the automated part.”

He’d studied mechanical engineering at the University of Minnesota, says Ross, who was a three-sport star while growing up.

“I was going to be a professional athlete,” he says. But a rotator cuff injury in the 80s was pretty much a career ender.

4.

“Top-quality granite, on time, every time,” is the mission of Innovative Stone Center.

With experience doing commercial projects such as condominium complexes and casinos, Ross says the company “prides itself on never being late.”

In Minnesota, his employer was about to complete 1,000 kitchen jobs in a year, that’s almost three each day.

“I’d like to get 900 a year here,” he says. “We’re not afraid to spend a lot of time with our customers, to educate them in what they’re buying.

5.

In business for three months, Innovative Stone Center has been in the works for more than a year, Mark Ross says. With four full-time employees, Mark handles much of the customer service and selects the granite, and though Nancy also handles customer service, she’s also the company’s bookkeeper and office manager.

“She keeps the money flowing, and I keep the work flowing, Mark Ross says.

Married for five years, Innovative Stone Center is the couple’s first joint business venture.

What and when

Hours at Innovative Stone Center are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekends by appointment.

Address is 253 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood. Call 928-852-4295 for more information, or email innovativestonecenter@gmail.com.

Or visit https://www.facebook.com/ISCCottonwood.