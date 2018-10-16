Fort Verde Days carnival open until Sunday

CAMP VERDE – For many people, this year’s Fort Verde Days was all washed up.

Not in the vernacular, meaning a dud, though heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday caused many activities to be canceled, or at least adversely affected.

Due to the rainout of the Fort Verde Days Festival, carnival provider Midway West Amusements has agreed to extend its stay in Camp Verde from Wednesday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 21.

Not just rides-a-plenty, but also their food stations, such as nachos, corn dogs, cotton candy, snow cones and funnel cakes.

On the Town of Camp Verde’s soccer field, the carnival will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m., Saturday from noon until 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

Wristbands to ride on all the rides will be available for $18 at the ticket booths on the field.

