It’s Hip to Be Square

The Cottonwood RoadRunners danced at their annual Harvest Moon Festival at the Clemenceau School on Friday and Saturday night.

Cake and pie were set out on a table with plenty of water for the thirsty dancers who were enthusiastically swinging and dancing to the commands of the “caller.”

The Cottonwood RoadRunners are a square-dance club that started in the 1960s and have been dancing ever since.

The group has about 48 members who dance to a “caller who sings out the moves that dancers will be doing,” according to Roadrunners President Jacque Leslie.

She said there are many levels of square dancing and it takes many years of practice to get proficient. The RoadRunners also do “Rounds,” another similar form of dancing also using a caller.

There are some RoadRunner members in their 40s and one recent member who was over 100 years old, she said.

Dancers wear square dance dresses and clothing that was for-sale at the festival, many which are donated and resold.

“Modern square dancing is significantly different from the barn dances of yesteryear and the gym classes of elementary school. It’s a great social mixer, a healthful exercise for body and mind, and it’s fun ‘to boot,’ stated a recent Cottonwood RoadRunners news release.

A current round of classes is underway on Wednesdays at the American Heritage Academy at 2030 E. Cherry Street in Cottonwood from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Visit www.cottonwoodroadrunners.org for more information.