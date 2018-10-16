Letter: No matter how you look at it, Prop. 127 a losing proposition

Editor:

The Verde Independent reported September 22 that Tom Steyer-financed Proposition 127 would be rendered ineffective by legislation signed by Governor Ducey. While this may be true, it does not mean 127’s passage could not have negative effects, particularly as regards the Verde River.

Remember the proposed Big Chino Valley Pumped Storage plant? The estimated initial drawdown from the Big Chino aquifer to fill the plant’s two storage reservoirs is nearly 9 billion gallons—1.5 times the estimated annual base flow of the Verde River and nearly twice the estimated annual recharge rate for the entire aquifer. It’s enough water to fill six Watson Lakes.

After the initial fill, Big Chino’s storage reservoirs would need regular replenishment due to evaporation. The evaporation rate would be greatest during periods of drought. Consequently, the most extensive pumping from the aquifer would occur when the aquifer is most in need of replenishment.

Is it remotely possible this extraction would not affect base flow of the upper Verde River?

Profitability of Big Chino Valley Pumped Storage relied on Democrat-supported federal subsidies for both plant and transmission lines. When hope for subsidies died after Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss, Farallon Capital Management LLC divested their entire 3.88 million shares of Big Chino’s Michigan-based parent company.

Farallon Capital is a hedge fund management company founded by Tom Steyer.

Back in February it was reported Big Chino has again found financial backers. I don’t know who, but I can speculate why.

Prop 127 would require Arizona electricity providers (in our case APS) to buy electricity from inefficient back-up sources during periods when intermittent wind and solar sources are not producing. Big Chino Pumped Storage is the only storage source waiting to be built. Its output could be sold at a price that justifies the project’s cost if electricity providers are forced to buy it. This could be the real reason upcoming Gen IV nuclear reactors—the only non-fossil-fueled source that could support electrified transportation—are excluded from the energy mix.

If Prop 127 mandates are followed, inflated energy costs will be borne by ratepayers. If not, the cost of lawsuits will be borne by taxpayers. Either way, 127 is a losing proposition and should be voted down.

David Perrell

Clarkdale