Letter: Please, “World,’ accept my apology

Editor:

Dear World,

On behalf of the United States of America, I want to apologize for the despicable, detestable, degrading spectacle that has been the process of nominating and, thankfully, confirming Judge Brett Michael Kavanaugh to a seat as Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court.

I am ashamed of the behavior of opposition members of the House and Senate, much of the media, and the incessantly disruptive and disrespectful “protestors” – that is, in most cases, protestors who were paid to protest as if this was their part-time job. But more so, I am ashamed for my nation and its generally good and fair people that the dark under belly of well moneyed interests could so easily and publicly burgeon to undermine and demean any sense of conventional decorum...and on the international stage, no less.

You may not like President Trump. That’s OK. It’s your right. But do you like the United States of America? Are you happy to be an American? And in that, then, aren’t you abhorred by the display of politics over person that our system, if you can all it that, has meat-ground Judge Kavanaugh and his family and friends? Aren’t you ashamed?

Michael C. Westlund

Clarkdale