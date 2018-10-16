McClure promoted to sergeant at Camp Verde Marshal’s Office

CAMP VERDE – Corey Rowley’s first order of business as Camp Verde’s new marshal was a formality, both literally and figuratively.

With his right hand up – for the second time in barely five minutes – Rowley administered the oath of office Monday to Steve McClure, the department’s newest sergeant.

“He’s very qualified,” Rowley said Monday of McClure. “I’m excited for him and I’m looking forward to working with McClure and all of our leaders.”

McClure isn’t new to the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, as he has served with CVMO for the past eight years as patrol deputy and detective before being promoted to sergeant.

Following the September departure of Sgt. Laura Leon to the Sedona Police Department, the Marshal’s Office held a promotional testing process and asked interested the applicants to submit an interest memo stating their experience.

McClure was one of five at the Marshal’s Office interested in the promotion, according to CVMO Commander Brian Armstrong.

“Those who met the minimum qualification of at least three years of experience in patrol were invited to participate in the testing process,” Armstrong said.

The testing process consisted of a written exam, a practical scenario with live actors, a table-top tactical scenario, an oral board interview by a panel comprised of two CVMO supervisors and two supervisors from other police agencies, and finally a review of their personnel files.

Armstrong said that McClure was selected “based on his scores on the testing segments and the supervisory review.”

For McClure, the promotion and the chance to advance his career with the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office is “an honor.”

“I’ve been preparing for this for a lot of years,” McClure said.

With the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, McClure has also served as a Recruit Training Officer at the NARTA academy – Northern Arizona Law Enforcement Academy in Prescott Valley – and holds instructor certifications as a general instructor, firearms instructor, and defensive tactics instructor.

He has also served as a field training officer, as he has trained the department’s academy graduates.

Though Armstrong told McClure of his promotion on Oct. 9, the new position is effective on Oct. 21, and he will be supervising one of the night shift patrol teams, Armstrong said.

