Obituary: Phyllis Zale 1943-2018

Phyllis Zale of Cornville, Arizona, passed away Oct. 13, 2018. Born Phyllis Ruth Duke on Aug. 31, 1943, to parents William and Opal Duke, Phyllis was raised in Phoenix, Arizona.

She attended Phoenix Union High School, graduating with honors in 1961.

Phyllis was a lifelong and devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She held several callings throughout the years and served with an enthusiastic and obedient heart.



In 1963, Phyllis married Memeth Zale and from there achieved the status of wife and mother. She wore many hats as a mother, which included but were certainly not limited to: taxi driver, nurse, comedian, coach, 4H Leader, rabbit hutch maker, animal chauffeur and cook. She was known to all her children’s friends as a bonus mom and she was not afraid to treat them as one of her own. She was notorious for having “the fastest shoe in the West” and would whip her shoe off and use it if you misbehaved!

At a time before streetlights, Cornville kids knew it was time to go home at night when Mrs. Zale’s unique whistle echoed across their small community.

Years later, Phyllis received her greatest calling: GRANDMOTHER. Called Memaw, Baba or simply Grandma, Phyllis Zale was one of the sweetest, most kind and loving grandparents a child could ever be blessed to have.

“Grandma’s Rules” were followed at Grandma’s house which might mean, binge-watching Disney movies, chicken nuggets and living room camp outs. The love she had for her Grands is unmatched and there will forever be a void in their hearts.

Phyllis was predeceased by her parents; husband, Mem; and brother, Marvin. She is survived by brothers, Leslie and Donny; her children, Scott, Denise and Billy (Joddie); grandchildren, Kameron, Connor and Carson Zale; Sara Groves, Heather Bauer; Tyler and Justin Zale; Cody and Kylee Hudson; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, in addition to her lifelong friend, Shirley.

A Celebration of Life in honor of Mrs. Zale will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m., at the Mingus Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.



Information provided by survivors.