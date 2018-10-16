Obituary: Richard Charles Thomas 1946-2018

Richard Charles Thomas, 72, passed away at his home in Camp Verde, Arizona, on Oct. 11, 2018. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 2, 1946, to Ruth Elizabeth (Bice) Thomas and George H. Thomas, Jr.



Dick attended school in Scottsdale, Hayden and Cottonwood, and graduated from Mingus Union High School in Jerome in 1964.

He married Bessie (Lacey) Phillips in Clarkdale in 1977. During their life together they lived in Cottonwood, Payson, Page, Phoenix and Casa Grande, until they retired to Camp Verde in 2004.



Dick is survived by his wife of 41 years, Bessie; daughter, Mitzie Christian (Alan); and sons, Barney Phillips (Cindy), Duke Phillips (Linda) and James Thomas, all of Arizona; brothers, Don (Karin) and Bill (Peggie) Thomas; and sister, Margie Beach (Dave); along with ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews who mourn his passing.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Aviant Hospice, 1756 E. Villa Drive, Suite C, Cottonwood, AZ 86326, or Central Arizona Animal Search and Rescue, P.O. Box 4394, Camp Verde AZ 86322.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m., at Parkside Community Church, 401 Camp Lincoln Road, Camp Verde, Arizona.



Information provided by survivors.