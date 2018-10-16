Yavapai College Verde Valley Campus to host 50th anniversary event Oct. 20

The community is invited to Yavapai College - Verde Valley Campus (601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale) on Saturday, Oct. 20 to celebrate the College’s five decades of serving the community. All events and activities are free of charge.

Festivities kick off at 10 a.m. for kids of all ages with games and activities like Jenga, badminton, croquet, bouncy house, dunk tank, corn hole, foosball and more.

Classes such as “Yoga by the Vines” at the Southwest Wine Center (the college’s teaching winery), jewelry-making, and ceramics will allow visitors to roll up their sleeves and dive into some fun learning.

A free BBQ lunch will be served by the Yavapai College Culinary Institute students beginning at 11 a.m. Additional activities include face painting, flipbooks, chalk talk, pickleball, balloon artists, and a magician.

The Verde Valley Campus library, learning center, student union, and art gallery will all be open and showcasing their services, resources and artistry.

A special 50th anniversary reception featuring light hors d’oeuvres will be held 4:30-6 p.m., in Building M, Room 137. A brief program will begin at 5:15 p.m. with commentary from Dr. Perey and Yavapai College President Dr. Penny Wills, followed by a short film with highlights from College history.

The Southwest Wine Center’s 50th Anniversary white and red wines will be available for purchase by the glass or bottle during the reception.

This is the first time the 50th Anniversary wines will be available for sale by the bottle Commemorative Yavapai College books, which document the history of how the school and its various campuses and centers have evolved over the past 50 years, will also be available for purchase.

Fiftieth anniversary cake will be served on the North Patio after the presentation. The grand finale will feature live music from a local Verde Valley favorite band, The Invincible Grins, performing in the Mabery Pavilion from 6 to 8 p.m.

Celebrity host Tim McClellan, designer and builder of DIY Network’s hit TV series, “Boomtown Builder” and Brett Graham, “Boomtown” lead carpenter will be on hand to introduce the band, take in the festivities, and mingle with guests as they kick up their heels under the evening stars.



Subsequent Yavapai College 50th anniversary events will be held Saturday, Oct. 27 at the Chino Valley Agribusiness and Science Center, and Saturday, Nov. 3 at the Sedona Center.



For questions about the Verde Valley Campus celebration, contact Linda Buchanan at 928-634-6530.

