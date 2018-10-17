3 suspects using counterfeit $100 bills arrested at Costco

PRESCOTT -- Two suspects sought by local law enforcement for passing counterfeit bills in the area have been arrested along with a third suspect at Costco in Prescott.

Prescott Police Department (PPD) officers responded to the retail company, located at 3911 E. Highway 69, at about 3:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15. They were told that several subjects were inside the store and had been identified by Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribal Police Department officers as being involved in forgery and fraud schemes.

The subjects, Debra Hernandez, 56; Robert Greves, 52; and Robert Kunard, 56 – all from the Phoenix metro area – had been suspected of passing counterfeit $100 bills and were detained, PPD reported.

An investigation revealed that several counterfeit $100 bills had just been passed by the three suspects at Costco, police said. More fraudulent bills were found on the suspects after they were arrested. Hernandez and Kunard are believed to have also passed similar bills at a Family Dollar store in Cordes Lakes Saturday night, Oct. 13.

Hernandez, Greves and Kunard were all booked into the Yavapai County jail for numerous felonies, including forgery and fraud schemes.

“Members of the Prescott Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies will continue this investigation, as it is possible that other bills may have been passed in the area,” said PPD spokesperson Dave Fuller.

Anyone with information about this fraudulent activity is encouraged to call the Prescott Police Department at 928-445-3131 or their local law enforcement agency.