Loud music prompts Cottonwood man to threaten his neighbors with a gun

COTTONWOOD – A Cottonwood man was arrested Tuesday for threatening his neighbors with a gun.

The neighbors, the man said, were playing music too loud.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Cottonwood officers were called to the 50 block of S. 15th Street for a reported weapon offense, according to a news release from Cottonwood PD.

“The caller reported their intoxicated neighbor, 63-year-old Ronald Lewy, walked over to their house with a gun in his hand and pointed it at them stating their music was too loud,” the news release stated.

The news release continued: “Lewy returned to his residence before police arrived. Officers made contact with Lewy who said he did go over to his neighbors’ house and point his gun at them but it wasn’t loaded and he wasn’t going to hurt anyone. Lewy said he did so because his neighbors were playing their music too loud and it is an ongoing issue.”

Lewy was arrested and charged with one felony count of disorderly conduct involving a weapon, police said.

Information provided by Cottonwood PD.