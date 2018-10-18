Clarkdale interviews council candidates

CLARKDALE – Clarkdale Town Council began the process of filling its vacant council seat left by Ben Kramer Tuesday afternoon.

The council interviewed Debbie Hunseder and Edward Loesche at the Men’s Lounge of the Clark Memorial Clubhouse.

Clarkdale will take the next step in the selection process on Tuesday, Oct. 23.



Kramer, who was elected during the primary but announced that he will not take the oath of office for Clarkdale Town Council, is vying for the town manager position, according to a news release sent out by the town.

The position for town manager opened up after Gayle Mabery announced her retirement over the summer after two decades of service. She will be retiring July 1, 2019.

On Oct. 9, Clarkdale Town Council hired Novak Consulting Group to help in the search. This is the same firm the City of Cottonwood has hired for their city manager search.

Applicant Profiles:

Debbie Hunseder

Years in Clarkdale: 14

Occupation: Self-employed

Volunteer/community service:

Current board member – Greyhound Pets of Arizona

Past board secretary – Questers International – Verde Valley Chapter

Member – Clarkdale Business Alliance

Current board member – Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization

Current member of the Clarkdale Planning & Zoning Commission

Quotable

“I am deeply interested in doing whatever I can to build a strong town while preserving our history, protecting our quality of life and ensuring the viability of our town while living within our financial means.”

Edward Loesche

Years in Clarkdale: 3

Occupation: Professor at Yavapai College, Firefighter for Town of Clarkdale

Volunteer/community service:

Former board member – Clarkdale Historical Society

St. Elmo Irvington Volunteer Fire Department, Alabama

Suffolk Volunteer Fire Company, Virginia

Community relief projects in Peru

Horses with H.E.A.R.T., Dewey, Arizona

Central Yavapai Fire District and Prescott Fire Department, Juvenile Fire Setter/Starter Program

Freehold Township Volunteer Fire Company, New Jersey – Firefighter

Quotable

“It is important to maintain good relations and dialogue with neighboring towns, municipalities, and agencies. Whether in emergency situations or day to day events, and operations, it is important to be able to effectively communicate and work with municipalities and agencies.”