Diane Joens honored as Professional Women’s Group’s ‘Making A Difference Woman of the Year’

The 2018 nominees for the Professional Women’s Group of Northern Arizona “Making A Difference Award” line up for a photo at the Cottonwood Recreation Center where they held their luncheon Tuesday. Former Cottonwood Mayor Diane Joens was selected as the PWG Making A Difference Woman of the Year. VVN/Vyto Starinskas
