Letter: The math in this smear campaign does not add up

Editor:

Have you seen all the big red banners, stating that Sylvia Allen cut millions from Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Camp Verde school districts? My, what power.

First: Remind me, is this a republic or a dictatorship? Because only dictators can cut millions of dollars. In a democratic-republic, such as we have, it would take a passing vote of the Legislature and a signature from the governor to cut any school’s education budget. It is blatantly incorrect that Sylvia Allen “cut” millions, it can’t be done. In reality if that kind of money was cut from the schools they would have had to shut down.

Second: The next question is how did this smear campaign come up with these horrendous numbers? The best we can tell these numbers come from the terrible crash to the economy in 2008 when many people were losing their homes, the state coffers crashed as well. Drastic measures were taken to keep the state solvent. All departments were cut, the state even had to sell the Capitol Building.

All had to tighten their belts, not just education.

Third: Since 2008, according to the auditor general’s office, the legislature and the governor have been increasing education funding to the tune of $1.3 billion than was funded in 2008. To top it off, this same legislature recently gave teachers a 20-percent pay increase. If the teachers are not seeing this pay increase they need to talk to their local school boards. The bill was funded and it was sent to the local school districts for distribution.

Fourth: Senator Allen has sponsored and passed 18 bills to improve education

Fifth: The backers of Prop 127 have seen through its polling data that it will probably be defeated. They have now filed to shift some $54,000 of that “California” money to defeat Senator Allen.

The large red banners and their backers are nothing more than a smear campaign against a public servant who is a champion of education, but at the same time works hard to keep us from being over taxed.

Vicki Jo Anderson

Cottonwood