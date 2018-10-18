Letter: Socialism kills; Capitalism creates

Editor:
In response to Mr. Stack’s latest missive of October 11th.
Mr. Stack may cut and paste my words to alter their meaning to his heart’s content. I don’t particularly care about that.
He may also drag into the conversation as many obscure, highly questionable, and quite dubious claims of an alleged, isolated socialist success story hither and yon. I will merely call and raise with Venezuela.
None of that will change by one iota the immutable historical reality.
Socialism kills.
Capitalism creates.
God bless.
Robert Foreman
Camp Verde
Comments
