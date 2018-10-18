More parking for the masses in Jerome

The Town of Jerome is completing work on dismantling its old public works yard across from Jerome Town Hall and converting the space into much-needed parking to handle weekend traffic flow. The Public Works Department moved to a new yard years ago and work is continuing to convert the old yard into parking. VVN/Vyto Starinskas
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.