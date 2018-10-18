UPDATE: 3-month-old Quarter Horse running to recovery following amputation

RIMROCK – Two weeks ago, part of Miss Moon’s right front leg was amputated, the only option her doctor found to deal with infection and inflammation known as osteitis of the metacarpophalangeal.

Tuesday, the horse’s owner “did the happy dance,” because the 3-month-old filly is “beginning to heal just fine.”

Katie Longfellow, who with her husband Greg has owned Miss Moon since late-August, said that it’s “getting harder” to contain the patient, who’s “trying to run” just about as soon as Longfellow gets home from her work at Central Arizona Equine in Camp Verde.

“Even when we rewrapped her, she wanted to run,” Longfellow said. “I wish she’d give me a warning.”

Sunday, Longfellow rewrapped the limb, which “understandably” was infected.

Tuesday, it “looked fabulous,” Longfellow said. “Hardly any draining. I’m so relieved.”

Though the leg is still early in the healing stage, Miss Moon is “using her leg more than before [the surgery],” Longfellow said.

“That’s why I have to put a halter on her. She wants to get going,” Longfellow said.

It’s common knowledge that most horses with a bum leg are euthanized.

When Longfellow made the commitment to keep Miss Moon alive with the surgery, she said that raising money to pay for the replacement leg would take “some saving up.” And hopefully a little help.

Since the Oct. 5 surgery, community members have already donated “about $5,000” through GoFundMe or by writing checks to the family toward treatment, which will include the prosthetic leg Miss Moon should need in the next month or so.

“When it’s closed up and just looks like fur” is when Longfellow said it will be time to fit Miss Moon with the artificial leg.

Until then, antibiotics every five days.

Anyone interested in donating to help with medical costs and/or a prosthetic leg for Miss Moon can visit Longfellow’s GoFundMe page.

Or visit her Facebook page.

Longfellow is already making plans for a barrel racing event to raise month for Miss Moon’s medical expenses.

The event, she said, would likely take place in either January or February.

“I’d like to take her, so everyone could see her,” Longfellow said. “That would be fun.”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42