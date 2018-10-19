The Fit Life ... Rainbow of Colors.

I am addicted to colors. From painting the first condominium which we owned back in Montreal in 16 (sixteen) colors, which, everybody was saying, were “nicely blending and talking to each other”, through dressing like I was a walking rainbow, to the colors of my food.

I digress, but we had hard time selling that condo before… I repainted it all white. The moment the potential buyers were in, all their attention was on asking questions related to our lifestyle and if we were some wild artists, instead on calmly and orderly focusing on the square footage and number of rooms.

And I am a firm believer that the more colorful food we eat, the better for us and our system.

So, starting from plain white…. It might be boring, but it is still good for you. Think along the lines of plain Greek yoghurt. You want to have your yoghurt Greek (or at least Icelandic) for its increased content of proteins per portion, compared to the regular “yoghurt yoghurt”. In the past, the big trend was to also go “ZERO percent”. Zero. Like in, “nothing”. Meaning that we were all consuming those zero percent foods, including the above-mentioned Greek yoghurt, but we were sort of never satiated as a result. Because it takes more of the “zero” product to fill you up than, say, of the 1-2% product. So nowadays, our super modern scientific research suggests to stuff ourselves with about 2%. Personally, I still, mostly, do “zero”, but don’t tell anyone.

OK, moving to some more colorful choices…

What about pale whitish-yellowish? Yes, steel cut oats! Steel cut work our GI tract better than rolled. Half a cup has 4 grams of fiber, half of it the soluble fiber, which does good stuff to our cholesterol levels. Just don’t use commercial oats. I simply soak mine overnight. In the morning, for me, they are nice and perfectly mushy. Or “disgustingly mushy”, depends on the person and likings… Top your oats with that Greek yoghurt, add berries and nuts, and here you go, a perfect breakfast!

Yellow: Both sweet potatoes and butternut squash offer lots of fun stuff: potassium, fiber, vitamins A, C, and K. And garbanzo beans (chickpeas) have that color, as well. One of the best types of beans out there for us, full of copper, folate, magnesium, potassium, and zinc.

Color-wise, next should be, probably, wild-caught salmon, which provides us with Omega-3 fats and lots of proteins, too. Just don’t do farmed, as it swims in its own, antibiotic-saturated poop.

In the orange and red section, we should see mangoes and oranges (Vit A and C, potassium, and the fiber – yes, they do get stuck between the teeth!). Also, raspberries, strawberries, and any melons. Watermelons are full of vitamins A and C, potassium, lycopene.

I don’t need to explain the greens, especially the dark and loafy greens. Just go for them!!!! Broccoli, asparagus, kale, collard, spinach, mustard greens, and Swiss chard.

As to the dark side of them all, purple-colored potatoes and, of course, blueberries and blackberries and grapes are a must in your kitchen. Purple cabbage deserves your try, too.

So, when you shop for food, make sure that your cart resembles a rainbow, or, alternatively, the colors of the walls in my first own apartment… 😉

Magdalena is the owner of the Be Fit Fit Personal Training Studio (www.befitfit.biz). Visit her “Be Fit Fit” blog at www.verdenews.com.