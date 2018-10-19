Public opinion sought for Yavapai Superior Court judge pro tem selections

The Yavapai County Superior Court is welcoming public comment for candidates being considered for both a full-time Judge Pro Tem Division A position and seasonal Judges Pro Tem

The three finalists for the full-time position are Krista M. Carman, Clyde P. Halstead and Debra R. Phelan, all of Prescott. Whoever is selected to fill the position will take the place of Jeffrey Paupore, who has served four years in the position.

At this time, there is only one seasonal Judge Pro Tem being considered. He is Howard L. Andari of Prescott Valley. If selected, he will serve as an on-call fill-in judge when needed by the court.

All the finalists’ resumes are posted on the Yavapai Superior Court’s website for reference. The following link will take you directly to those resumes: http://courts.yavapai.us/superiorcourt/Home/Finalists-for-Judge-Pro-Tem.

Comments on any of the candidates can be emailed to yavapaicourtadmin@courts.az.gov or mailed to the Superior Court in Yavapai County with the following address: Rolf Eckel, Court Administrator, 120 S. Cortez, #410, Prescott, AZ 86303.

The deadline to submit a comment is 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16.

Commenters must provide their full name in their submissions, said Deputy Court Administrator Shelly Bacon.

“Anonymous comments will not be considered,” she said.

Including a phone number and/or email address will allow follow up for clarification or additional information.

David L. Mackey, Yavapai County Superior Court’s Presiding Judge, will consider comments received when deciding who to ask the chief justice of the Arizona Supreme Court to appoint as Judges Pro Tem. The appointments are subject to approval by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, which is expected to be requested by early December.