Commentary: ‘You can’t make this stuff up’ -- State Historian Marshall Trimble remembers ‘Lefty’ Ortiz

Reader testimonials and funeral home memorials offer ample evidence that it was a life lived well and full for Cottonwood’s Eugene “Lefty” Ortiz.

Army National Guard of Arizona, Army Reserve, Little League baseball coach, Mingus Union “Chain Gang,” Cottonwood fire chief, and the friendliest face in town during his years working at Peterson Sawmill, Cottonwood Lumber Company, Babbitt’s Lumber, Lumberman’s and Probuild before he retired in 1997. Just about everyone in the Verde Valley knew “Lefty” and considered him a friend.

He was also quite the athlete back in the day, attending Northern Arizona University on a football scholarship.

But it was Ortiz’s exploits on the basketball court that stir the most vivid memories for Arizona State Historian Marshall Trimble.

The state historian said Ortiz was one of the best players in Northern Arizona … especially when guarding an Ash Fork point guard named Marshall Trimble.

I used to play guitar and serve as an opening act for Marshall Trimble when he would bring his one-man song-and-storytelling show to Cottonwood’s Old Town Center for the Arts.

The joy of doing a show with Marshall is that no one in Arizona can fill a concert hall and delight an audience like he can. Trimble’s standard fare is a rotation of old cowboy songs intertwined with stories of Arizona’s Old West days, all served with an equal mix of historical accuracy and plenty of comic relief.

No one can work an audience better than Marshall Trimble. He has an especially keen sense of knowing when to stray from his script and ad lib with local history as only he can tell it.

“Does anyone here know ‘Lefty’ Ortiz?” Trimble would always ask the audience during his Old Town Center performances.

Immediately, 150 hands from the audience would shoot up.

Trimble would then recount his own sports career at Ash Fork High School and how tiny Ash Fork would always take a beating when competing against a “big city” team like Cottonwood.

One year, he would tell, Ash Fork was matched up against the former Cottonwood High School in a Christmas season basketball tournament at the old Camp Verde High School on Main Street.

As Trimble would tell it, the Cottonwood players consistently would force him to dribble the ball up the floor to a certain spot on the Camp Verde court where Ortiz would quickly move in and steal the ball.

As Trimble would tell it, the Cottonwood players knew something he didn’t. There was a certain spot on the Camp Verde court where the floor was warped. The instant the ball hit that part of the floor, Trimble would lose his rhythm. That instant of indecision was all it took for someone as quick as ‘Lefty’ Ortiz to move in, steal the ball and score an uncontested layup.

That version, of course, is an injustice to the way Marshall Trimble tells the story. He can tell it and have tears rolling down folks’ cheeks from laughing so hard.

I sent a message about Mr. Ortiz’s death to Marshall this week and immediately the story came up about those old basketball games in the Camp Verde gym.

“During Fort Verde Days a couple of years ago I visited the gym. Hadn’t seen it since 1955. The guy there knew the story about the floor.

“Some people think I make this stuff up. You can’t make this stuff up.”

