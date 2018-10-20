Letter: Apologies from every direction

Editor:

Michael C. Westlund recently wrote a letter to the world apologizing for the “despicable, detestable, degrading spectacle “of the nomination process for now justice Brett Kavanaugh.

I must agree with Mr. Westlund. I was disgusted with Kavanaugh’s display of outraged partisanship, and his inability to show he was suited to the responsibility that is expected of a supreme court justice.

The hypocritical Congress that was so eager to place a right-wing conservative on the bench regardless of his qualifications, while blocking Obama’s choice of a moderate nominee for almost a year is equally appalling.

We should be apologizing to the world for a President who gets laughed at by World leaders, who maligns our Justice Department, the FBI, the press, and anyone who dares to disagree with him, but who ‘loves’ Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin and other dictators. Yes world, please accept my apology.

Bob Burke

Beaver Creek