Sports briefs Oct. 21

Camp Verde football falls in season finale

Camp Verde High football closed out its season with a narrow loss at No. 2 against undefeated Trivium Prep on Friday.

The No. 29 Cowboys lost 28-8 at TP (8-0, 3-0). It was Camp Verde’s third loss in a row but all three were against top-17 teams.

Camp Verde went 3-6 and 1-3 in the Verde Region in head coach Rick Walsworth’s first year at the helm.

The Cowboys went 3-1 at home and 0-5 on the road.

CV boys soccer’s last regular season game canceled

Camp Verde High boys soccer’s regular season finale was canceled on Friday, likely leaving the Cowboys without a home playoff game.

The No. 5 Cowboys (8-5-1, 5-2 Central) were set to host No. 18 Rancho Solano Prep on Friday afternoon but the game was canceled.

On Thursday then No. 5 Show Low beat No. 8 St. Johns 6-0 and then in the latest rankings on Friday leapfrogged Camp Verde into fourth.

The state tournament is eight teams, with the quarterfinals hosted by the better seed, so if the Cowboys remain fifth they’ll have to hit the road for the first round of the tournament, which will be Wednesday.

The brackets were set to be released after press time, check cvbugle.com for an update on the Cowboys’ postseason fate.

Cowboys girls soccer falls in season finale

Camp Verde High girls soccer lost the last game of the regular season on Thursday and just missed out on the postseason.

The Cowboys lost 2-0 to No. 1 Chino Valley (15-0-1, 4-0 Central) on Thursday. CV finished seventh, just outside the six team postseason.

The Cowboys finished the season 5-7 and 1-3 in the Central Region.

Mingus volleyball drops matches to Prescott and Coconino

Mingus Union volleyball’s losing streak reached six matches last week.

The No. 32 Marauders (13-15, 1-10 Grand Canyon) lost 3-1 to No. 19 Prescott at home and 3-1 at No. 20 Coconino.

Mingus Union closes out the season on Tuesday night against No. 25 Lee Williams at home at 6 p.m.



CV volleyball splits Camp Verde High volleyball split its matches last week.

The No. 30 Cowboys (8-20, 2-8 Central) beat No. 46 North Pointe Prep 3-0 at home and lost 3-0 at No. 5 Scottsdale Prep.

CV closes out their home schedule on Tuesday at 6 p.m. when they host No. 11 Northland Prep.