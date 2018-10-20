Tanner, Daher representing Mingus golf at state tourney

Mingus Union gentleman’s golf will send two players south to the state tournament this week.

Senior Justin Tanner and Noah Daher qualified for the Division II state tournament Monday and Tuesday in Tucson.

“For my senior year it’s pretty awesome,” Tanner said. “This is my dream to be able to be able to go to State when I was senior.”

The tournament will be held at Omni Tucson National, a course neither of them have played before.

“It’s very cool because I’m able to do it as a junior and be able to represent my school,” Daher said.

Mingus head coach Craig Mai said their qualifying wasn’t a big surprise because they were capable, they just had to go out and achieve it.

“They’re both playing really well, the pressure was on these last couple weeks of the season because they were right on the borderline of qualifying as individuals, so under pressure they had to perform well, so I’m excited the fact that they went in, happened to play under pressure, so that should prepare them well to hopefully do well at State,” Mai said.

The state tournament is two rounds over two days at Omni Tucson National on two different courses. There will be 78 players there, 12 teams and 18 individuals.

“It’s gonna be a little longer than here (Agave Highlands), weather should be nice and I think keep the ball in play and you’ll be fine,” Daher said.

Mingus Union qualified as a team two years ago. That tournament was in Tucson as well, at Randolph Golf Course. The Marauders finished in 14th place.

“It was pretty cool, the experience was really nice, it will be nice to be going in my senior year knowing what to expect and the course conditions are most likely going to be in the best shape,” Tanner said.

This season they shined in head to head matches, finishing with a 16-2-1 record. They finished third in their 10-team section but were a stroke and a half out of second and five strokes out of first.

“But overall I’m pleased with the way we played, we did fantastic in our head to head matches,” Mai said.

Mai said it was not just the two state qualifiers who did well this year.

“Treyson Peters our No. 3, I thought he had a fantastic season as well,” Mai said. “We were hoping that he could average around a 40 and he did that, I think he was 40, 41 for the season, so he was right where we wanted him to. And then we had a bunch of younger guys that filled in at our four and five spots and got a lot of really good experience that we will be then relying on them to play well next year as we lose Justin.”

The Marauders closed out the season by hosting the John Uidenich Memorial Invitational last Saturday. Ben Lorenz from Peoria Sunrise Mountain finished first. Peters took fifth, Daher sixth and Tanner ninth.

“It got damp (laughs), so we were able to get the front nine in before the rains came and then the back nine got a little damp,” Mai said. “We didn’t play as well as we would have liked but nobody really did. It was kind of a struggle of dealing with the wet conditions but as far as how the tournament went, I was very pleased.”

Mingus Union’s other two golfers at the tournament Zander Chesney and Shivam Bhakta finished 27th and 28th respectively. The Marauder ladies team won the girls competition for the season straight year.

“The tournament went good on the front nine, I shot a 38 but then on the back nine the weather got to me with the rain and I didn’t play as well as I would like to,” Daher said.

Mai said he really appreciated the support that Agave Highlands, Coyote Trails and Oakcreek Country Club gave the Marauders during the season.

“They’re very supportive of our youth programs and our high school programs, so I’m very appreciative for all the support that they’ve given us during the season,” Mai said.