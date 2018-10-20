Thomas M. Klauke

Thomas M. (Tom) Klauke, 75, of Clarkdale, Arizona, died at home on Oct. 2, 2018. He was born in Evanston, Illinois, to the late Frederick and Alice Klauke.





Prior to moving to Arizona in 2014, Tom lived in Green Bay, Mountain, and Oshkosh, Wisconsin. His greatest joys included being an incredible grandfather, singing, fishing, and reaching out to help others in any way possible.





Tom and the former Joan Beining began their life together by building their dream home on Sunrise Lake in northern Wisconsin. As the years unfolded, they achieved yet another dream, living among the mountains of Arizona.





He will be sorely missed by Joan, his wife of 27 years; and their family: Michael (Sue) Klauke, Kristine (Mark) Pottinger, Tisha (Steve) Kennebeck, Gayle Gardner, Barry Gardner; and six grandchildren.



He is also survived by one sister-in-law, a niece and a nephew, as well as Joan’s extended family. He was predeceased by his brother, Donald Klauke.





A memorial service will take place at Spirit of Joy Church in Clarkdale, Arizona, on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at 4:30 p.m., followed by a brief reception. Tom’s final request: “In lieu of flowers, please take a child fishing!”



Information provided by survivors.