Celebrate Halloween at Batrina’s Ghosts & Beggers Ball Murder Mystery

Sunday, Oct. 28th at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sound Bites Grill is offering the unforgettable Halloween murder mystery dinner “Batrina’s Ghosts & Beggars Ball.” This Halloween Eve dinner mystery theater treat will be sure to trick guests as they try to figure out who dun it.

Cast members list as a who’s who of Sedona and the Verde Valley with Emmy Award-winning writer and actress Dev Ross as Detective Dandy Dick, popular Sedona singer, actor and entertainer Tom Jepperson as mad scientist Dr. Frankenfarter, actor and singer Brad Roberts as sleazy TV producer Hector Hangman, and well-known singer, actor and entertainer Shondra Jepperson as Batrina the Hostess with the Mostess.

Dev Ross, Brad Roberts and Tom & Shondra have extensive backgrounds in theatre, TV, film and production. Dev Ross is a former writer for Disney who now works for AG Interactive writing the latest reincarnation of The Care Bears. Audiences have enjoyed Brad Robert’s performances in acting and singing roles in venues throughout the Verde Valley, and Tom and Shondra have entertained audiences with their own shows across the U.S. and continue to be local Sedona favorites.

While guests fit together clues during the evening’s breakout scenes of scary hilarity, they will also enjoy a delicious three-course dinner that Sound Bites has designed especially for this very scar-ri-ferous evening. A prize will be presented to the winner who votes correctly on who did the dirty deed and prizes will be awarded for the Scariest and Funniest Costume. Topping off the evening will be a live performance by the Sedona Thriller Dancers.

Batrina’s Ghosts & Beggars Ball Murder Mystery including the three-course dinner and Thriller Dance performance is $65 per person. Reservations can be made by calling Sound Bites Grill at (928) 282-2713.