Marigold Mural Project Mural at Tlaquepaque

Late fall in Sedona is a special time, especially if you are looking to celebrate Mexico’s most time-honored celebration, Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. This family-friendly extravaganza, now in its eighth year at Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village, takes place Nov. 3rd, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Be prepared for an unforgettable South of the Border cultural experience with traditional foods and a fabulous entertainment line-up.

To dive deep into this cultural tradition of remembering loved ones who have passed, consider participating in its kick-off event, the Marigold Mural Project. Unique to Tlaquepaque and increasing in popularity every year, everyone is warmly invited to honor and paint remembrances in words and symbols of loved ones on a 26 x 6-foot mural. The Marigold Mural Project begins on Tuesday, October 30th, and concludes the night of the Day of the Dead event, Saturday, November 3rd. Participants can paint daily from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm in Calle Independencia.

“Every year the mural fills up faster than the year before as more folks hear about it,” remarks the artist Lovejoy (http://lovejoycreations.com), the project’s onsite creative director, who sets up participants with paints and brushes. “I so look forward to Marigold every year. Watching how respectfully and lovingly people paint their special heart-felt messages to honor loved ones is truly humbling.”

As in years past Lovejoy will prepare the mural with her own artistic interpretation of a traditional Day of the Dead motif—usually, large iconic Day of the Dead white skulls colorfully entwined with marigold garlands that create a stunning focal point for the mural.

During the five days of mural painting leading up to the Saturday celebration, school groups and youngsters of all ages will come to paint. Mothers and daughters, fathers and sons, and entire families can be seen painting together. A range of emotions from somber to grateful to joyful is expressed when people contemplate how to remember someone who has been dear to them. “Besides remembering our human family and friends, the mural is a fitting place to honor our cherished family pets no longer with us,” suggests Wendy Lippman, general manager and resident partner of Tlaquepaque and founder of the Marigold Mural Project. “And it can be very healing, especially for little ones who miss their pets.”

Folks are asked to kindly refrain from painting over Lovejoy’s creation and to paint their words and symbols in small areas so that others have space to paint too. Murals from years past will be on display during the main event on Nov. 3rd as well.

Home to more than 45 boutique shops and world-class galleries, and five restaurants, Tlaquepaque, the Art and Soul of Sedona, now in its 46th year, is located at 336 State Route 179 in Sedona, Arizona. It is open daily at 10:00 a.m. For more information call (928) 282-4838, visit: www.tlaq.com.