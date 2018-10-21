The Sedona International Film Festival is hosting the next Met Live Opera presentation of Giacomo Puccini’s “La Fanciulla del West” on Saturday, Oct. 27. There will be two shows that day at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre: 10 a.m. (live simulcast) and 4 p.m. (encore).

Plan to come early as Russel Fox will lead a pre-opera talk one hour before each production (9 a.m. for the morning show and 3 p.m. for the encore).

Soprano Eva-Maria Westbroek sings Puccini’s gun-slinging heroine in this romantic epic of the Wild West, alongside star tenor Jonas Kaufmann in the role of the outlaw Dick Johnson. Baritone Željko Lucic is the vigilante sheriff Jack Rance, and Marco Armiliato conducts.

Puccini’s “American” opera, based on David Belasco’s play “The Girl of the Golden West”, had its glamorous and highly publicized world premiere at the Metropolitan Opera, with the composer in the audience. The drama is set during the California Gold Rush, and the girl of the title is one of Puccini’s most appealing heroines — a strong, independent woman determined to win the man she loves. Although it fell out of favor with audiences for a few decades following its original success, “Fanciulla” has rebounded in popularity in recent years and is now counted among Puccini’s best works.

The Met Live Opera’s “La Fanciulla del West” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. (live simulcast) and 4 p.m. (encore). The pre-opera talks will take place one hour before each show. Tickets are $25 general admission, $22 for Film Festival members, and $15 for students. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.