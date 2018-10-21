Number of registered voters up in Yavapai County

YAVAPAI COUNTY -- Current voter registration information provided by Laurin Custis, Yavapai County Registrar of Voters, indicates an increase in registered voters of 4,254 voters. Compared to the General Election 2016, the number increased by 3,334.

These are current active voter numbers, Custis said, either newly registered voters or previously inactive voters who provided a good address and now considered an active voter.

Tallied on Aug. 3, 2018, for the Primary Election, Yavapai County’s voter registration numbers were:

• 63,229 Republicans

• 27,846 Democrats

• 273 Green Party

• 1,041 Libertarians

• 44,081 Other (includes Independents and party not designated)

Total: 136,470.

For the General Election, tallied Oct. 16, 2018, registration numbers, except for the Green Party, have increased:

• 65,421 Republicans (2,192)

• 29,003 Democrats (1,157)

• 272 Green Party (-1)

• 1,057 Libertarian (16)

• 44,971 Other (890)

Total: 140,724. (4,254)

In the 2016 General Election, tallied Oct. 18 that year, registration numbers were:

• 61,907 Rep (3,514)

• 28,624 Dem (379)

• 302 Green Party (-30)

• 1,096 Libertarians (-39)

• 45,461 Other (490)

Total: 137,390 (3,334)

More voters — 71.6 percent — are on the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL), a 5 percent increase since 2016. In the 2016 General Election, 98,404 voters were on the PEVL; the 2018 Primary Election PEVL included 103,860 voters; the 2018 General Election currently has 107,882 voters on the PEVL.

Ballots continue to pour into the Elections Department, Custis said, adding that on Friday, Oct. 19, the office received about 7,000 ballots from the Post Office.