The VanReed Brothers will perform Thursday evening, October 25, from 9 p.m. to Midnight at Club89 in Steakhouse89 in Sedona.

The VanReed Brothers are a dynamic duo consisting of guitar, saxophone and strong vocal harmonies. Van Johnson and Michael Reed are not only professional musicians but entertainers as well.

Their show is also funny, lively and full of audience interaction. Taking requests throughout their show they cover your favorite songs and artists from the 50s to current, including many different genres of music such as Country, Classic Rock, Rock and Roll, R&B, Motown and Blues Etc.

Their motto is “Brothers from another mother ready to play your favorite covers.”

They are a lot of fun and there is something for everybody. Come join the fun!

Please visit www.steakhouse89.com to make a reservation or call 928-204-2000.

Steakhouse89 is located at 2620 W. S.R. 89A, Sedona Az. 86336