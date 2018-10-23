6 things you should know about new cottonwood business: ‘Find It Here’

1.

It’s all about consignment at Find It Here, Cottonwood’s newest place to buy and sell.

Says proprietor Linda Nuss, Find It Here’s nine rooms are “about 85-percent consignment.”

Plenty of space for consignment at Find It Here, with plenty of walls for rent, as well as plenty of shelf space. But Nuss says that the “nooks and crannies are the best places” to set up shop.

Consigners are encouraged to “pick out the space they need and what they can afford,” Nuss says. “For people who want a small business without all the bureaucracy to get one, consignment is the way.”

2.

Arts, crafts, antiques, collectibles, even fudge can be had at Find It Here.

But wait, there’s more. Jewelry, goat milk products, sports memorabilia and clothing – even vintage clothing.

And about 15 percent of the business is Nuss selling her own things.

In fact, wanting to sell her own “treasures” is what motivated Nuss to set up the business.

“I found a lot of others had no outlet for their things,” she says. “When I got 50 people on a list, I rented the building.”

Some of the things in Nuss’s corner are pinking shears, cookie jars, a Mona Lisa clock, and buttons, some “more than 100 years old.”

“I’ve collected several things in my lifetime,” Nuss says. “It’s about time I get them out of boxes so that other people can enjoy them.”

3.

Nuss’s first collection? Rocks.

Today, she makes jewelry from semi-precious stones.

With no shortage of her own collectibles, Nuss emptied two storage sheds and an RV for her business.

“Who knows, maybe we can go camping again in my RV,” she says.

4.

Better known as Nuss’s husband, Jesse is the “fix-it guy” at Find It Here.

“He does all the heavy lifting,” she says.

But you won’t see Nuss’s daughter helping with the business.

Because she’s a flight attendant, which is what Nuss wanted to become when she was growing up.

“I was too short to do that,” she says. “But my daughter’s been a flight attendant for 16 years. She gets to do what I couldn’t do.”

5.

How many consignment shops double as a venue for live music? In Cottonwood, that would be one: Find It Here.

At 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Find It Here breaks out into Open Mic Night – actually, Open Mic Afternoon. On Sept. 12, Nuss celebrated the opening of her business, and asked a couple of her musically inclined friends to play for the grand opening.

“Someone asked if I had Open Mic Night here,” Nuss recalls. “Then, some musicians approached me, they wanted it. Turns out this is a good place to play, with the acoustics.”

Though the doors at Find It Here close at 5 p.m., Nuss will keep the doors open on Open Mic Night “as long as they want to play, and as long as people want to listen.”

6Find It Here is located at 56 S. Main St. in Cottonwood. Hours at Find It Here are from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. But Nuss says that “when it gets closer to Christmas, we’ll expand our hours.”

By expanding hours, Nuss says she means longer hours each day, and also more days open.

Call 928-300-9307 for more information.