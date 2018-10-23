Hunter Bachrach resigns from Jerome Town Council seat

JEROME – Hunter Bachrach won’t be on the dais of Jerome Town Council anymore, due to “personal reasons.”

“I’ve found that I’ve got some personal issues that preclude me from doing the job,” he said.

Bachrach already completed one term on council before getting elected to serve again. During the August primary, Bachrach was the second top vote-getter – just one vote behind incumbent Alex Barber.

“Honestly I was surprised by the results of the election and I realized the next term is going to be difficult,” he said.

During the primary, Jack Dillenberg, Sage Harvey and Mandy Worth were also elected to serve on council.

“I certainly wish the new incoming council the best of luck and a productive term,” Bachrach said.

Bachrach said he felt serving on town council would be a lot more hard work than he could deal with. He also said he is committed to other projects in the town.



“Hotel Jerome in the middle of an environmental cleanup,” he said. “Basically my goal is to stabilize the building and make it safe for workers and future generations of Jerome to utilize.”

Jerome has a small public works department, Bachrach said.

“Projects often rely on volunteers for things to get completed and I think that I find the ethics of participation more satisfactory than town council.”

As far as appointing a replacement for Bachrach, Jerome Town Manager Candace Gallagher said Bachrach's resignation won't be effective until council approves it.

"It will be up to the new Council to appoint someone to fill the vacancy for the 2018-20 term," she wrote in an email. "This could be done as the first item of business for the new Council at the November 13 meeting."

Jerome Town Council will have its next meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m., at the Jerome Civic Center at 600 Clark St., Jerome. Agendas and minutes are posted on the town’s website at www.jerome.az.gov.