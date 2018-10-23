Camp Verde boys soccer faces Show Low in first round of playoffs

Camp Verde High boys soccer will get its Show Low rematch, in the quarterfinals of the state tournament.
The No. 5 Cowboys (8-5-1, 5-2 Central) will travel to No. 4 Show Low on Wednesday for the first round of the playoffs at 6 p.m.
Last season the Cougars knocked the No. 3 Cowboys out of the playoffs in Camp Verde in the quarterfinals after penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw.
On Sept. 13 this season, Camp Verde tied Show Low 1-1 on the road.
The winner of this season’s playoff game will play the winner of No. 1 Phoenix Country Day and St. Johns on Friday in the semifinals at Gilbert Campo Verde.
