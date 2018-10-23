Celebrating 50 years of education at Yavapai College

Students, staff and members of the public turned out to celebrate Yavapai College’s 50th Anniversary on Saturday in Clarkdale. A free BBQ lunch were served by Yavapai College Culinary Institute students

The free events included the culinary-school barbecue, bouncy house, dunk tank, face painting, magician and many other events.

A special anniversary reception was held with Executive Dean/Campus Executive Officer for Verde Valley Campus Dr. James Perey and Yavapai College President Dr. Penny Wills.

Commemorative Yavapai College books documenting how the history the school and its various campuses and centers the past 50 years were available for purchase.

A special 50th-anniversary reception featuring light hors-d'oeuvres was held. The Invincible Grins performed in the Mabery Pavilion from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Southwest Wine Center’s 50th Anniversary white and red wines were available for purchase by the glass and bottle during the reception.

Learn more about any of the 50th Anniversary events at http://50th.yc.edu. For questions about the Verde Valley Campus celebration, contact Linda Buchanan at 928-634-6530.