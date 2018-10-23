Q&A with Verde Valley's Educator of the Week Miranda Moore

COTTONWOOD – When Cottonwood’s Accelerated Learning Charter School closed in 2015, the program’s early childhood director and lead teacher decided to “bring my work home with me.”

Three years later, the Children’s Action Alliance will officially thank Miranda Moore for a job well done.

At 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 at the Phoenix Zoo, Moore will be one of three Arizona educators to be recognized at the Alliance’s Discovery: Through the Eyes of a Child event.

Notified of the award by event Coordinator Natalie Hood, Moore was nominated by Ruth Ellen Elinski, parent of one of the five children Moore watches each day at her Moore Smiles Home Daycare.

According to her husband and Mingus Union High School teacher Jason Teague, Moore “has built a comprehensive early childhood program that helps her youngsters master everything from fine motor skills, reading and writing, mathematics and learning about the world through play.”

“Every day that I come home, I am amazed at what Miranda is able to accomplish with her little students,” Teague said. “Some days I come home and the house is decorated with bald eagles (cut outs, magazine pictures, or projects the toddlers have made). Other days it is sea turtles, or volcanoes. Miranda latches on to what these younglings are interested in during a particular week or two, and uses it as a method to teach reading/writing, math, science and art.”

Verde Valley Newspapers: Tell us about your professional background.

Moore: I have been working in the early childhood education field for many years in various settings. With the help from a continuing education grant through First Things First, I earned my associate degree from Yavapai Collage in 2014 with a focus on early childhood education.

Over the past 20 years, I have obtained almost 300 training hours in topics concerning early childhood development and education offered through many amazing programs here in Arizona and elsewhere.

I have also worked with Quality First for the past few years. This is an Arizona program funded through First Things First which offers, coaching, support, and quality improvement funds to childcare programs to help improve the quality of early childhood education in Arizona.

VVN: Why are you an educator?

Moore: I really haven’t done much else in my life which brings me as much joy as working with young children.

VVN: What do you like most about your work?

Moore: Being an early childhood educator is very challenging, but it is also so much fun. I feel that I am good at what I do, and the work of early childhood educators is incredibly important.

Ninety percent of a child’s brain is developed before age 5. We are helping set the foundations for a child’s entire life. And at this level of education it is not as important to fill the child’s minds with facts but rather provide loving, supportive, interesting and fun experiences which encourage them to explore themselves and the world around them.

VVN: What does being an “amazing educator” mean to you?

Moore: It is quite an honor. I realize and am thankful that there are many amazing early childhood educators in Arizona. I am thankful to the family that nominated me and honored that they think so highly of the work I do with their children.

