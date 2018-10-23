Letter: Thank you once again; eight years now and still going strong

Editor:
Thank you, thank you, thank you again VVMC for the gift of life. Eight years now and going strong. I want to thank Cathleen Jochim, Kenneth Bescak, Samuel Butman, Orazio Amabile. Thomas Neumann, the therapy group, the helicopter crew and all the nurses and doctors and technicians behind the scenes. Each and every one a professional. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Jeff Simon
Clarkdale
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.