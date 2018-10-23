Wine and Dine in the Vines Fundraiser set to ‘uncork’ student potential Oct 27

Wine enthusiasts, gourmands, Yavapai College supporters and fans of the emerging local wine industry are all invited on a culinary adventure.

Wine and Dine in the Vines celebrates YC’s Southwest Wine Center with fine food and vintages Saturday, Oct. 27, at 5 p.m. at the teaching winery on the Verde Valley Campus, 601 Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale.

Hosted by Yavapai College’s Friends of the Southwest Wine Center, Wine and Dine in the Vines is a fundraiser that features Arizona wines in their most delectable setting. More than 35 winemakers, restaurant owners and local chefs will offer tastings of their favorite dishes and libations in a festival atmosphere of live music, winery tours, animated conversation and the chance to meet and greet Arizona’s top vintners and chefs.

Wine and Dine in the Vines offers patrons an up-close view of the wine-making process, from the vineyards to the taste buds. Sample the student-crafted wines from the Southwest Wine Center and compare them to those produced by some of Arizona’s best wineries.

Performing live this year is Blues Hall of Fame artist Leon J. Morton. Morton will entertain guests with his captivating vocal and musical talent encompassing acoustic Blues/Rock, Country, Country blues, and Americana.

Tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased at www.yc.edu/WineAndDine. Proceeds will benefit the Southwest Wine Center at Yavapai College. For more information, contact Mary Talosi, at Mary.Talosi@yc.edu or call 928-776-2359.

Yavapai College Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Tickets are tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law

Participating Wineries

♦ Aridus Wine Co.

♦ Bodega Pierce

♦ Burning Tree Cellars

♦ Caduceus Cellars

♦ Chateau Tumbleweed

♦ DA Ranch

♦ Gallifant Cellars

♦ Granite Creek Vineyards

♦ Javelina Leap Vineyards

♦ Keeling Schaefer Vineyards

♦ Kief-Joshua Vineyards

♦ Oddity Winery

♦ Page Springs Winery

♦ Pillsbury Winery

♦ Rune Wines

♦ Southwest Wine Center

Participating Restaurants

♦ Farside Bistro

♦ Hog Wild BBQ

♦ L’Auberge

♦ Manzanita Restaurant

♦ Maribel Cakes

♦ Merkin Osteria

♦ Moscoto Ristorante

Italiano

♦ Mountain JTED Culinary

Institute

♦ Sedona Sweets

♦ Soulful Sweets

♦ Verde Valley Oil Traders