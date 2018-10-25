Camp Verde boys soccer falls to Show Low in state quarterfinals

For the second straight year Camp Verde High boys soccer season ended at the hands of a familiar foe.

No. 4 Show Low beat No. 5 Camp Verde 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the state tournament on Wednesday night in Show Low.

SL took a 1-0 lead halfway through the first half when they converted a penalty kick. Then they went up 2-0 with about seven minutes left in the half with another goal.

The Cougars went ahead 3-0 with another penalty kick goal in the 45th minute.

Brandon Cruz scored Camp Verde’s goal about a minute later but the Cowboys could not complete the comeback.

Camp Verde outshot Show Low 19-7. CV goalkeeper Luis Venegas had two saves against five shots on goal.

Last year the Cougars also eliminated the Cowboys in the quarterfinals, at Camp Verde, by a penalty kick shootout win. During the regular season Show Low and Camp Verde tied 1-1 at SL.

Show Low faces No. 1 Phoenix Country Day in the semifinals on Friday at Gilbert Campo Verde.