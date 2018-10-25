Mingus Union’s Turner finishes 56th, Daher 75th at boys golf state tournament

Mingus Union gentlemen’s golf notched a couple of top 75 finishes at the rain shortened state championships.

Senior Justin Tanner finished in 56th and junior Noah Daher in 75th at the Division II state championships at the Sonoran course at the Omni Tucson National on Monday. The tournament is normally two days but the second day was rained out.

Tanner shot an 82 and Daher a 91 over the 18 holes

Phoenix Arcadia won the team title and Tucker Clark of Arcadia won the individual state championship with a 64.

Scottsdale Cactus Shadows won the girls title and Mackenzie McRee of Tucson Salpointe Catholic the girls individual state championship.