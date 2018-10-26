Sun City Man arrested on drug, theft charges following YCSO, PANT investigation

A man was arrested Wednesday on multiple drug and theft charges following a joint Partner’s Against Narcotics Trafficking and Yavapai County Sherriff’s Office investigation, according to a YCSO news release.

Over the past few weeks, PANT obtained information regarding methamphetamine sales involving 38-year-old Jason Clark from Sun City, according to YCSO.

Detectives discovered Clark was trafficking meth from Phoenix to the Camp Verde area for sales, according to YCSO. He also had a previous warrant out for his arrest out of Maricopa County regarding failure to appear on a weapons and drug charges.

YCSO deputies found Clark Wednesday night inside a vehicle parked outside a restaurant on State Route 260 in Cottonwood.

“He was placed into custody immediately due to the warrant,” said YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn.

D’Evelyn said PANT detectives assisted with the investigation.

“The suspect had been trailing a motorcycle to the location and when the license record was checked, it indicated the motorcycle had been stolen from the Phoenix area during a burglary,” D’Evelyn said. “Following the initial contact, deputies recovered more than 25 grams of meth in a plastic bag during a search of Clark.”

Detectives also found a .25 semi-auto handgun, about 60 grams of meth and a digital scale inside Clark’s vehicle, according to YCSO.

“Based on prior convictions, Clark is not allowed to possess a firearm,” D’Evelyn said. “Clark was also driving in a suspended license.”

Clark was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, transportation for dangerous drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, trafficking stolen property, driving on a suspended license, according to YCSO. He was also booked on the warrant from Maricopa County.

He remains in-custody on a $35,000 bond, according to YCSO.