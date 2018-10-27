2018 Cottonwood Book Fair workshops and author readings planned Nov. 7-10

The 2018 Cottonwood Book Fair is scheduled Saturday, Nov. 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cottonwood Community Clubhouse in Old Town Cottonwood.

The Book Fair takes place during the Walkin’ on Main event and will feature more than 30 Verde Valley authors showcasing and signing their books.

“It’s a great opportunity to meet and support local artists and maybe get some early Christmas shopping done for your fellow book lovers,” said Library Assistant Kyle Smith. The event is sponsored by the Cottonwood Public Library.

“We’ve also got some workshops and author readings scheduled at the library the week before the event,” Smith adds. On Wednesday, Nov. 7, join international graphic design artist Anugito ten Voorde for a visual journey through the do’s and don’ts of book cover design. The workshop is called “How to Design an Attractive Book Cover: Do’s & Don’ts” and takes place at the library at 12:30 p.m.

Later at 4:30 p.m., join local author Val Chanda for a workshop called “Options in Publishing.” This workshop is for anyone who wants to learn about the myriad of options available when you are wanting to publish a book.

Thursday, Nov. 8, features author Bill Mann’s workshop, “How to Haiku: The American Way” at 2 p.m. Remember those little three line nature poems from grade school? If you can count, you can haiku. It’s a fun, easy way to compose your poetic thoughts (about anything) in minutes.

Author readings and discussions are scheduled at the library throughout the week. For a full schedule of author readings as well as information on participating authors, please visit the library’s website at www.ctwpl.info and click on the Book Fair link on the homepage.

The library is located at 100 S 6th St. in Cottonwood. The Cottonwood Community Clubhouse is at 805 North Main Street in Old Town.