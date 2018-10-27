Caden Emmons earns third place in U.S. Army Soldier Best Warrior Competition

Former Cottonwood resident U.S. Army Spc. Caden Emmons earned Third Place in the 2018 U.S. Army Soldier Best Warrior Competition held in October.

This competition was held at Fort A. P. Hill in Virginia. 22 winners from 11 previous command competitions took part for these awards.

In June Emmons received “Soldier of the Year” for the 101st Airborne Division and was promoted from Private to Specialist.

Events included a board appearance and written exams, as well as a PT test, warrior tasks that included carrying their M-4 Carbines, four magazines, and a total of 50 pounds of gear of unknown mileage in early morning darkness, and battle drills, a weapons range and a mystery event.

The Award was presented by General James C. McConville, Vice Chairman of Staff of the Army at a ceremony at the Pentagon.

Emmons attended Mingus Union High School before moving to Mesa. He is the son of former Cottonwood resident Kristina Emmons and the grandson of the late Dr. James Emmons and his wife Judith of Cottonwood.