Cottonwood PD names new sergeant, commander

The Cottonwood Police Department promoted two people Monday during a Badge Pinning Ceremony. Officer Scott Dever was promoted to sergeant, and Gareth Braxton-Johnson was promoted to commander. Sergeant Dever has served in the Cottonwood Police Department since 2007 and has been involved in several different assignments including field training officer, SWAT, and PANT. Commander Braxton-Johnson has served in the Cottonwood Police Department since 2005 and has served in multiple capacities including school resource officer, general investigations detective, professional standards sergeant, PANT sergeant, and patrol sergeant. Photo courtesy of Cottonwood Police.