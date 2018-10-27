Cottonwood seeks volunteers to serve on city boards, commissions

The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill three vacancies on the seven-member Board of Adjustment. These are volunteer, non-paid, three-year term opportunities for City of Cottonwood residents.

This board is a quasi-judicial decision-making body that hears variance requests and appeals of decisions of the zoning administrator. More details on BOA allowable procedures can be found in Arizona Revised Statutes Section 9-462.06. Training is available. The board meets on an as-needed basis throughout the year.

Commission/board member applications are available at the Human Resources office, 816 N. Main St., by calling 340-2713, or on-line at www.cottonwoodaz.gov/368/Volunteer-Opportunities. Completed applications should be returned to the Human Resources Office or City Hall no later than 3 p.m., October 31.

For further information on the board, contact Community Development Manager Berrin Nejad at 634-5505, x3322.

The city also seeks of applicants to fill one partial seat on its Historic Preservation Commission with a term ending March 22, 2020. Candidates must be residents of the City of Cottonwood. It is desirable that applicants have professional experience in the fields of architecture, planning, history, archeology, or construction.

The commission consists of seven members, five of whom shall be residents of the city, and two of whom need not be residents of the city, provided that the City Council finds at the time of their appointment that they have substantial ties within the corporate limits of the city, such as owning real property, owning a business, being employed within the city limits, or based on any other factors deemed relevant by the City Council.

Commission/board member applications are available at the Human Resources Office, 816 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or online at www.cottonwoodaz.gov/368/Volunteer-Opportunities. Completed applications should be returned to the Human Resources Office or Cottonwood City Hall no later than 3 p.m. Oct. 31.

For further information about the Commission, please contact Community Development Manager Berrin Nejad at 928-634-5505, x 3322.

The city of Cottonwood also needs volunteers to serve on the Parks and Recreation Commission. This is a volunteer appointment; commissioners serve without pay, and are appointed by the city council.

The commission acts in an advisory/support capacity to the City Council and the Community Services general manager. The commission also assists in the establishment of general priorities and budget items relating to parks development, recreation programs, park land acquisition and capital improvements.

Commission/Board member applications are available at the Human Resources Office, 816 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or on-line at www.cottonwoodaz.gov/368/Volunteer-Opportunities. Completed applications should be returned to the Human Resources Office no later than 3 p.m. Oct. 31.

You may contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 639-3200 if you have any questions regarding the Parks and Recreation Commission.