Mingus says secondary tax rates for consolidated district create $867,584 shortfall

COTTONWOOD – Estimated secondary tax rates for a new unified school district in Fiscal Year 2020 are “about informed decision making,” said Mingus Union School Board member Steve Gesell.

Thursday, the Mingus Union School Board discussed the estimated secondary tax rates excluding Clarkdale, limited access value, which was provided by the office of Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter.

The number that board members discussed with the greatest sense of urgency was the $867,584 estimated difference in dollar amount, meaning money that a unified district without Clarkdale could count on not seeing.

“The voters should have their say,” board member Anthony Lozano said. “But now they’ll have it with more accurate information. If it’s the wrong decision, then pull out your checkbook.”

Also Thursday, the Mingus Union School Board voted 5-to-0 to approve Yavapai County Superior Court Judge David Mackey’s final stipulated judgment, which was filed on Oct. 5.

Mackey ordered in his judgment in the Mingus Union lawsuit that the “form of petition for consolidation and the stipulated checklist” for Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter “are approved by this court for the purpose of calling a [consolidation] election on Nov. 5, 2019.”

Mingus to replace AzMERIT with ACT test

Beginning with the 2018-2019 school year, Mingus Union High School students will take the ACT test instead of AzMERIT.

Thursday, Mingus Union High School District’s governing board voted 5-to-0 to replace AzMERIT with the ACT assessment.

Earlier this month, Mingus Union Superintendent Penny Hargrove said when the state’s A-to-F grades were released that the district was already considering ACT as the new assessment.

In a draft of the Thursday, Oct. 25 agenda, ACT is described as a “research-based, vetted assessment with a multitude of support materials.”

Before the vote, Mingus Union School Board member Jim Ledbetter said that he’s “loved this idea for decades.”

Mingus wants meeting with elementary districts, VACTE

Earlier this month, Cottonwood-Oak WOOD – Creek’s Jason Finger told his fellow board members that “rather than writing letters back and forth,” regarding consolidation, that maybe his district’s governing board and Mingus Union’s board should hold a joint meeting.

Thursday, the Mingus Union board agreed that they should meet. But not just the two boards, board member Jim Ledbetter told his fellow board members.

“I think that Clarkdale-Jerome should be there as well,” he said. “To kind of catch up on things.”

In the end, the Mingus Union School Board asked District Superintendent Penny Hargrove to explore a joint meeting with the governing boards of the district’s “feeder schools,” Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Clarkdale-Jerome and Beaver Creek Superintendent Karin Ward, as well as Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education.

Hargrove said Thursday that she expected to have a letter in the hands of the districts’ superintendents within a week.