No. 9 Marauders get rematch date with Bradshaw

Mingus Union football will face a familiar foe in the state tournament.
Fresh off their region championship the No. 9 Marauders (8-2, 5-1 Grand Canyon) will play another Grand Canyon team in the first round of the 4A state tournament, No. 8 Bradshaw Mountain (8-2, 4-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. on the road.
Mingus Union beat the Bears 28-6 on Oct. 12 at home. It ended the MUHS seniors’ “curse” against Bradshaw Mountain, beating them for the first time.
Like Mingus Union in that game, the Bears will be coming off a bye.
The winner will face the winner of the No. 1 Tucson Salpointe Catholic (10-0, 5-0 Kino) and No. 16 Apache Junction (7-3, 5-0 Black Canyon) game in the quarterfinals.
No. 11 Prescott will travel to No. 6 Phoenix Greenway.
Chandler Seton Catholic Prep slid down to No. 13 will face No. 4 Peoria.
No. 14 Coconino just missed out on the playoffs, getting passed over as three region champions were below them.
Comments
