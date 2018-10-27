Sports briefs: Mingus and Camp Verde volleyball suffer tough losses

Mingus Union volleyball closed out the season with a narrow loss at home to Lee Williams.

The No. 31 Marauders (13-16, 1-11 Grand Canyon) lost 3-2 to No. 22 Lee Williams on Senior Night on Tuesday.

Mingus Union cruised in the first two sets, winning 25-13 and 25-17 but the Volunteers struck back in the third set, winning 25-13. Then Lee Williams went the distance in the last two sets, winning 36-34 and 16-14 to complete the comeback win.

Mingus Union ended the season with a seven match-losing streak.

CV volleyball falls to NPA, GP

Camp Verde High volleyball closed out its season with a couple of losses.

On Tuesday the No. 31 Cowboys (8-22, 2-10 Central) lost 3-0 to No. 9 Northland Prep at home. The Spartans won the first set 25-14, the second 25-20 and the third 25-16.

Then on Thursday the Cowboys closed out the season with a 3-0 loss at No. 3 Glendale Prep.

The Cowboys ended the season with three straight defeats and dropping nine straight sets.